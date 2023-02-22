BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $90.49

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.49, but opened at $78.01. BlueLinx shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 40,628 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
BlueLinx Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of BlueLinx
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueLinx (BXC)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.