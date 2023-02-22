BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $90.49

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.49, but opened at $78.01. BlueLinx shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 40,628 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,811,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.