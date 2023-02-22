Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

