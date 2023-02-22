BitShares (BTS) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.