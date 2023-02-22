Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $44.22

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $44.22 or 0.00180810 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $851.88 million and $87.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,443.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00593056 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047590 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
