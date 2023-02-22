Bitcoin Latinum Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $133.29 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00417043 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.47 or 0.27630659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.