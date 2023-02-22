BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
BMRN stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 252.31 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
