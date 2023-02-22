Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.39. The stock had a trading volume of 196,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,189. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.90.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

