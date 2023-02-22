BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

