BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

