Bienville Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 2,392,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.