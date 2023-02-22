Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $56.41 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 694,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,412,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 22.1% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,138. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

