Bienville Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 375,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

