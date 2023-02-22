Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 1,264,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,900. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.