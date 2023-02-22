Bienville Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 304,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 847,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 278,555 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $319,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $286,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of RXRX remained flat at $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $62,358.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,417.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $62,358.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,417.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,646,042 shares in the company, valued at $66,902,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 382,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,312 and have sold 152,506 shares valued at $1,286,728. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

