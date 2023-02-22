Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,922 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,983,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,468,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

