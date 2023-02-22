BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Announces $0.90 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.2 %

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,663.50 ($32.07) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,700.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,459.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of £134.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 774.27. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,308.57 ($27.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

