Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.81. Berry shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 555,413 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Berry Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Berry by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 537,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 235,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.