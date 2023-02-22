Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $474.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

