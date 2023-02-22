Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

