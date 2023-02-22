Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

