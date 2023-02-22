Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,306 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $89,000. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

