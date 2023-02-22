Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

