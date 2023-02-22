BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,300 shares during the period. BELLUS Health comprises about 2.6% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.05% of BELLUS Health worth $120,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 419,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 3.4 %
BELLUS Health stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
BELLUS Health Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
