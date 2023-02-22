Beldex Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $147.81 million and $2.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.02 or 0.06800028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00055886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

