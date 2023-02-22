Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 826.33 ($9.95).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.48) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.54) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.51) to GBX 711 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Down 0.3 %

LON BEZ opened at GBX 683.25 ($8.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,740.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 663.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 628.40. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.37). The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.