BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Plans Dividend of GBX 3.74 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at GBX 151.27 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 838.89. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.40 ($2.17).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

