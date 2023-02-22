Baupost Group LLC MA Takes $6.14 Million Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.88% of Enhabit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $9,662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $5,854,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $5,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.3 %

Enhabit Profile

NYSE EHAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

