Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 28,104,000 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,104,000 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma comprises 2.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 19.92% of Theravance Biopharma worth $136,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TBPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 76,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $687.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

