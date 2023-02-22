Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $333.50 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,500,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 5.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,018,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.