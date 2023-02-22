Barrington Research Weighs in on Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

