BarnBridge (BOND) Price Hits $5.09

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BarnBridge has a market cap of $39.97 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 3% against the dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00020845 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,857,645 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

