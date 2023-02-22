Barclays Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

GMED opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

