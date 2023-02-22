Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 169.98 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.97. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($217,997.57). In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,997.57). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Barclays

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.16) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

