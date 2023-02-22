Barclays Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 840

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.38) to GBX 570 ($6.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.33.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 1,924,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,950. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HSBC by 589.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HSBC by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after buying an additional 444,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

