BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 775,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

