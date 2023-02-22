Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III Purchases 1,200 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 1,200 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $674,617.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

