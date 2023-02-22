Bank of America Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Splunk stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

