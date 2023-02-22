Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $141.71

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $150.00. Baidu shares last traded at $139.71, with a volume of 4,257,097 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.