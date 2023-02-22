Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $141.71

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $150.00. Baidu shares last traded at $139.71, with a volume of 4,257,097 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
