Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.29% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

