Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

