Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average is $294.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

