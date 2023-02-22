Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 15,080 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in M.D.C. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

