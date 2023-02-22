Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $656.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

