Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 5,488 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.33% of LCI Industries worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

