Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.2 %

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.