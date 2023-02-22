Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.27% of World Fuel Services worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

INT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

