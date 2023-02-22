Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,385 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

