Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 46,433 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.4 %

Brunswick stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.