B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,692.18%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

