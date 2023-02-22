AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

